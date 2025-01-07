How to stay informed and prepared for winter weather in the Austin area

The Austin area is in the midst of an arctic blast with some precipitation forecast for later this week. Forecasters say most of the area is likely to get cold rain, but freezing precipitation is possible for areas to the north and west of Austin. City officials are using this first true bit of cold to encourage residents to be prepared, especially as more winter lies ahead.

City officials said they are ready for the winter weather, and have already opened up overnight shelters and prepared crews. But at home, people can do their part, too.

Preparation is key during an emergency, and while meteorologists think the Central Texas area should avoid any debilitating losses in power and other critical infrastructure, its best to be ready in case it does.

David Wiechmann, a spokesperson with the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office, said people should first protect themselves, and then take care of their pets, pipes and plants.

“Dress in layers, avoid going outside if you need to, try to limit your travel to necessary trips so that the roads are clear for first responders, and bring your pets inside,” he said.

While making a plan and being prepared is necessary, staying informed about what is happening is important as well, Wiechmann said.

People can sign up for emergency notifications at warncentraltexas.org , download the free phone app, or get updates from austintexas.gov/alerts . Community members should also sign up to get power outage alerts. Those can be set up on the Austin Energy website.

Follow Austin Energy and Austin Water on social media. Updates are made there in several languages, including Spanish and Chinese (simplified). The Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office is on social media, where Wiechmann said the team posts updates on what is happening and how to be prepared. There's information about cold weather shelters and warming centers and tips on how to stay warm and protect pipes and plants.

“We really want people to understand that you’re the help until help arrives, and you can take measures to protect your home and get ready,” he said.

But city officials have said that while the city is doing its best to be as prepared as possible, power loss could still happen.

In the event of a power outage, having an emergency supply kit with spare change of clothes, extra blankets and personal hygiene items as well as pet supplies, medications and other tools can be helpful. Wiechmann said having a battery-powered or hand-crank radio is also handy to help stay informed. Don't forget those extra batteries.