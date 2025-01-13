Austin uses the forecast to decide whether to open overnight shelters. But weather can change.

Under new rules, the decision to open overnight cold-weather shelters in Austin is made a day in advance based on the National Weather Service forecast. But if the forecast changes, the decision stands – and that can go either way.

Austin opened up shelters for nearly the entire week last week. They closed when the overnight temperatures reached above freezing. But when the weather changed and temperatures were colder than expected overnight into Sunday, the shelters did not reopen.

Greg McCormack, program manager with Austin’s Homeless Strategy Office, says the city tries to make the best decision it can based on the forecast.

“Because there are so many mechanisms required to be able to open the shelters, once we make that decision then we go forward,” he said. “There is no way to predict what the weather is going to actually do.”

Opening shelters involves coordinating across multiple departments, including Parks and Recreation, CapMetro and the Austin Area Urban League, which helps run and staff the shelters. Not to mention the supplies and other needs.

City officials said the new process is helping more people experiencing homelessness and that it paid off last week. The city sheltered around 200 people the first night they opened, and that figure rose as the week went on. City leaders said when the shelters closed Saturday morning, they had served 314 people that day.

McCormack said more people are taking advantage of the shelters because the city is communicating better – both internally and with the community – and has simpler restrictions.

The primary trigger for activating an overnight shelter is the forecast. Previously, the temperature had to be 32 degrees or colder, or not as cold but wet. Now, the city opens shelters when the forecast is 35 degrees or lower – period. And once the shelters are activated they will stay open even if the temperature turns out warmer than predicted.

The city is also making the announcement earlier, allowing more time for the city and service providers to inform the community that shelter are opening. People experiencing homelessness can also register and access services after 8 p.m., which has traditionally been the cutoff time.

The changes were part of an effort to open shelters more frequently and make their opening more predictable.

McCormack says more overall shelter beds could help fill the gaps when overnight shelters are closed.

“Ideally, what we would like to have is enough shelter space so that everybody who wants to come into shelter can come into shelter," he said. "But our goal for cold-weather shelters is to make sure that no one is turned away on nights when it gets really cold.”

Another cold snap is in the forecast starting around Saturday night. McCormack says the city is keeping an eye on the weather and will make decisions accordingly.