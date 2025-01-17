© 2025 KUT Public Media

Austin cancels MLK March and postpones festival due to cold weather

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:48 AM CST
A crowd of people march in the street past an intersection with MLK Boulevard
Cindy Elizabeth
/
KUT News
Marchers cross Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during the annual MLK Day parade in Austin in 2023.

Austin's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March has been canceled, and the festival will be postponed due to an incoming arctic blast bringing frigid temperatures and the possibility of snow on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days of the snap, with daytime highs in the mid to high-30s and sub-freezing temperatures at night.

The rescheduled festival will take place at Huston-Tillotson University on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. There will be family-friendly activities, live performances by local bands — Blue Vinyl Crates, The Levites, Distinguished Soundz, Noella Gray and the Imaginary Band and Wave Rowanne — and a variety of vendors.
