Austin nonprofits scramble to ensure little disruption to federally funded services

A Trump administration plan to freeze federal funding and grant programs has created confusion for many Austin-area groups, including nonprofits and government agencies that play a vital role in keeping people fed, housed and healthy.

On Tuesday evening, a federal judge temporarily halted the funding freeze, creating even more uncertainty and chaos.

Many local groups depend on federal support to function. Matt Mollica, executive director of the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, said a pause in funding could mean a disruption to services and assistance for tens of thousands of people in their programs.

“We have folks who have rent due on Feb. 1, who may not be able to pay that rent if these funds are frozen,” he said. “We have service providers delivering services to folks, who may see a pause in the services being delivered.”

“The human cost of shutting down every Federally-funded homeless service program is nearly incalculable.” Chris Baker, The Other Ones Foundation

Mollica said those services include access to case management and health care, which are all crucial to helping people exit homelessness and get back on their feet.

But the impact is likely far wider, he said.

Organizations are still evaluating the impact of a federal funding freeze. The Other Ones Foundation, which also serves people experiencing homelessness, said it is doing everything in its power to ensure there is as little disruption as possible.

“The human cost of shutting down every Federally-funded homeless service program is nearly incalculable,” the group's founder, Chris Baker, said in a statement. “Every level of government MUST invest in ending homelessness if we wish to live in a world that values the life of every person in it.”

Programs like Meals on Wheels, which helps feed people who are homebound, could also see some financial strain.

Since 1972, Meals on Wheels Central Texas has been cooking and delivering meals to older residents across the Austin area. For many of them, it is the best meal they get all week – and sometimes the only interaction they have with a person outside their home.

Henry Van de Putte, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Central Texas, said he’s worried about the financial strain a pause on federal funding would create. The organization can receive up to $500,000 a month in federal funding.

But for now, the group is still delivering meals to nearly 3,000 people a day.

“We are going to deliver just as many meals yesterday, today and tomorrow,” he said. “And that is only because our community locally in Central Texas has continually supported us through these times.”

Looking forward, he said, the goal is to make sure nothing changes for clients if there is a pause in those program dollars.

“If those federal dollars stop, if they pause, if they are delayed, we want to make sure we are well positioned to do that, and we can,” he said.

But he could only speak for the Central Texas chapter, adding that some organizations might not be so lucky and long-term this could be devastating.

The judge's pause on the order is in effect until Monday.