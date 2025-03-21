Austin pauses $10M in airport art over concerns local creatives were excluded

The city has paused three significant public art contracts intended for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport expansion, in a move that may signal a reconsideration of how prominently the city should promote local artists in major public spaces.

Three contract approvals totaling more than $10 million have been pulled from next week’s City Council agenda, following concerns about the selection of non-local artists for these projects. Items 10, 11, and 12 pertained to authorizing negotiations and executions of agreements for artwork installations in the airport’s new tunnel and terminal-tunnel interface as part of the Art in Public Places program.

The decision to withdraw the items came after city officials, including Mayor Kirk Watson, expressed concerns about the lack of local artist representation in the proposed contracts.

“Though I believe that the work of these artists is important, I’ve always believed that any artwork that we place in the airport should highlight the importance of our local artists and highlight Austin’s creative, cultural community,” Watson wrote in a post on the City Council Message Board.

“I believe we should have a conversation about these contracts before moving forward at the upcoming work session.”

Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes echoed those sentiments, highlighting the need for public investments to reflect and promote local artistic talent.

“I’m concerned about the lack of local artists included in this phase of the development. I know we will learn about how local artists will participate in future phases, and I’d like to encourage staff to get creative on how we can engage with local artists at this specific phase of the expansion program,” she wrote on the message board.

Angela Means, director of the recently created office of Arts, Culture, Music and Entertainment, issued a memo framing the move as a necessary step to ensure that Austin’s cultural identity is reflected in the airport’s high-visibility art installations. While phases two and three of the project will proceed as planned, with opportunities reserved for Texas- and Austin-based artists, respectively, phase one is now under review with a revised selection process expected within 30 days.

The airport’s public art plan was originally approved in August 2024 as part of the larger Airport Expansion and Development Program. Concerns soon emerged over the distribution of artist opportunities in phase one, which opened limited-entry competitions to both local and international artists.

In recent weeks, Council has taken steps to strengthen oversight of the Art in Public Places program following controversies surrounding the removal of artworks from the Austin Convention Center, including the Riffs and Rhythms mosaic mural by John Yancey that is at risk of being destroyed.

Council’s push for reform includes reassessing how public art is commissioned, how funds are allocated for conservation and relocation, and whether the city’s approach to public-private partnerships aligns with its long-term cultural and economic goals. Means’ memo acknowledges those concerns and includes a commitment to removing barriers that have limited local artists from participating in public projects.

According to the memo, ACME will work with airport leadership to explore alternative approaches that ensure meaningful participation from Austin-based artists in the highest-profile aspects of the expansion. Means emphasized that the public art plan at the airport remains a priority, but the process must align with the city’s commitment to local engagement and transparency.

The memo added that ACME “has taken immediate steps to preserve and relocate” the four convention center pieces – including Yancey’s – that were recently approved for deaccession.

From the Austin Monitor

