Former Austin mayor and Texas comptroller Carole Keeton dies

Former Austin Mayor and state comptroller Carole Keeton has died, her family announced Wednesday. She was 85.

Keeton has a long history of public service in Austin and across the state. She first got involved in politics as a member of the Austin Independent School District school board in 1972 and 1976. According to a biography of Keeton from the Austin History Center, she used her time on the school board to improve the achievement of minority students.

Keeton was the first female president of the Austin school board. In 1977, she was elected as the city’s first female mayor, and served three terms. Keeton's last name was McClellan at the time.

In 1994, she went on to serve a single term on the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the oil and gas industry. Keeton then served two terms as Texas Comptroller from 1999 to 2007. She was the first woman to have that job.

In 2006, Keeton ran for governor of Texas as an Independent against incumbent Rick Perry, but did not win.

“Mom accomplished so much in life on behalf of others because she cared deeply about making a difference and improving the lives of families and individuals from all walks [of life],” her four sons Mark, Dudley, Bradley and Scott McClellan shared in a statement.

“Her tireless dedication and ability to get things done were unmatched. She stood firm on principle, always focused on what was best for those she served and doing the right thing the right way. She was a trailblazer for women, embodying the best of public service and inspiring younger generations to serve," they said.

Keeton was born and raised in Austin. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1961 and stayed in the city to teach history and civics at McCallum High School.

Mayor Kirk Watson said Keeton was a historic figure in Austin and the state, and loved the community and people she served.

“She was a powerful personality that filled a room,” Watson said in a statement. “She asked for and expected a focus on things getting done and did it with a great sense of humor and ability to bring laughter. I know that Austin and Texas celebrate her service and life."

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson from Texas said Keeton was an unforgettable person.

“She was smart, fun, always positive and had enormous energy,” Hutchinson wrote in response to Keeton's online obituary. “I loved working with her in politics and will miss the kind of spirit she brought into every campaign she ran or office she held.”

Outside of public service, Keeton is remembered as a great mother, friend and neighbor.

Scott Hendrix, a longtime family friend, said she always made sure he felt welcomed and was fed.

"Carole would get up in the morning and whip up a batch of pancakes and bacon for her boys, including me," Hendrix told KUT. "And then she was off to some school board meeting or a city council meeting, or to give a stem-winder of a speech ... She was quite a person and quite a friend."

A private family service will be held. A public memorial will also be organized within a couple of months to commemorate her life.