Thunderstorms, damaging wind and hail possible for the Austin area Friday

Heavy rains, damaging winds up to 60 mph, lightning, quarter-sized hail and an isolated tornado are all possible for the Austin area on Friday as a cold front moving in could bring storms, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Central Texas until 10 p.m., including in Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties.

The Austin Independent School District has canceled all after school activities today, including athletics and after-school care.

“Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and flash flooding,” NWS Meteorologist Chris Morris said. “When there are flooded roads, don’t risk it. It’s better to be a little late getting to your destination than risking your life or the life of a first responder coming out to get you in flood waters.”

To put it simply: Turn around, don't drown. Water depth is not easy to judge on flooded roads.

Morris is urging folks to have multiple ways of getting weather updates. Here are a few ways to stay informed:



Here are other places you can monitor any flooding and potential impacts:

