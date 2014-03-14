Cities And Countries Pitch Themselves At SXSW

South by Southwest continues today in Austin, Tex., following yesterday’s tragic hit and run that left two people dead and 23 injured — and left many wondering if the festival that draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world has become too big and unruly.

As the festival continues to expand, cities and countries have been sending representatives to tout their homegrown musical artists — and do a little self-promotion — with the goal of attracting new business.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kate McGee of KUT in Austin reports.

Reporter

Kate McGee, reporter for KUT in Austin. She tweets @katehillmcgee.

