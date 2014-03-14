© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Cities And Countries Pitch Themselves At SXSW

Published March 14, 2014 at 11:40 AM CDT
Cities and countries are pitching themselves at SXSW as places for tourism and economic development. (Michael Samm)
Cities and countries are pitching themselves at SXSW as places for tourism and economic development. (Michael Samm)

South by Southwest continues today in Austin, Tex., following yesterday’s tragic hit and run that left two people dead and 23 injured — and left many wondering if the festival that draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world has become too big and unruly.

As the festival continues to expand, cities and countries have been sending representatives to tout their homegrown musical artists — and do a little self-promotion — with the goal of attracting new business.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kate McGee of KUT in Austin reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

BusinessSXSW 2014SXSW Interactive
Related Content