Construction on Buc-ee's in San Marcos set to start soon and could be done by 2025

Is it a gas station? An amusement park? Both?

Buc-ee’s, the beaver-themed chain, is coming to Hays County. Construction is expected to begin Oct. 1 and be completed by the end of 2025, according to Wednesday’s filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The TDLR filing shows the Buc-ee’s San Marcos Travel Center will be built south of Yarrington Road along I-35, between San Marcos and Kyle.

It’s been the talk of the town. San Marcos City Council members received a presentation in February on the project’s amenities, including a 74,000-square-foot facility, 120 gas pumps and up to 175 spaces for a third party to create electric vehicle charging spots.

In the presentation, Buc-ee’s representative Stan Beard said the gas station would hire a minimum of 175 full-time employees with benefits.

"We've kind of become a destination,” Beard said to City Council members. “It's as much of a unique place to stop in a city as a museum or a park."

Buc-ee’s is also looking to install a system to collect and store rainwater for use by the facility. City officials said that would be a first for the company. To address potential environmental concerns, city officials said, the station would not be built on any aquifer recharge zones.

San Marcos will work with Hays County to give the company tax cuts for 15 years. In that time, the city expects to collect $5.9 million in property taxes and $3.2 million in net sales taxes from the store.