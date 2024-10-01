Austin-grown food brand Siete will be acquired by PepsiCo for $1.2 billion

Siete Foods, the Austin brand known for its health-conscious Mexican-American pantry staples, will be acquired by PepsiCo in a $1.2 billion sale, Pepsi announced Monday.

Veronica Garza founded Siete alongside family in 2014 after being diagnosed with autoimmune issues that restricted her diet. The brand is known for its grain-free tortillas and chips, along with salsas, seasonings and snacks, like Mexican wedding cookies made with almond flour.

"We're excited to embrace a new era with PepsiCo and bring our inclusive, better-for-you products to more people," Miguel Garza, CEO and co-founder of Siete Foods, said in a statement. "We hope this next chapter for Siete serves as inspiration for other Latino businesses, showing that it's possible to build a thriving brand that honors our heritage and celebrates our culture.”

In a statement, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company was excited to “carry on the legacy created by the Garza family.”

“We look forward to expanding our multicultural portfolio with these incredible products and even more consumers discovering and enjoying Siete,” Laguarta said.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2025.