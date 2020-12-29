© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19

First U.S. Case Of U.K. COVID-19 Variant Found In Colorado

By Elena Moore
Published December 29, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST
Gov. Jared Polis helps put Colorado's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in a freezer at a state health department laboratory last week.
Gov. Jared Polis helps put Colorado's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in a freezer at a state health department laboratory last week.

A case of the new coronavirus variant initially seen in the United Kingdom has been found in Colorado, state officials say, marking the first time the variant has been officially documented in the United States.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that the man who tested positive is in his 20s, has not been traveling and is currently isolating.

"The individual has no close contacts identified so far, but public health officials are working to identify other potential cases and contacts through thorough contact tracing interviews," the statement said.

The variant, to which scientists in the U.K. alerted the public in mid-December, is expected to spread faster than the original disease and has 17 mutations, NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports.

Coronavirus cases have notably increased in England over the past few weeks.

Just days ago the first case of this virus variant was also found in France.

In response to the news from the U.K., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that anyone coming to the U.S. from the U.K. must receive a negative coronavirus test result before they begin the trip.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

COVID-19Coronavirus
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore
Related Content