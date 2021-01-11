Watch: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 Vaccination Hubs

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the vaccine rollout Monday afternoon from one of the state's designated COVID-19 vaccination hubs.

Austin Public Health will receive 12,000 doses of the vaccine this week as part of the statewide program to create mass vaccination sites.

Abbott, who spoke from a hub in Arlington, was joined by Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.

