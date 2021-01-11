© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

Watch: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 Vaccination Hubs

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published January 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meets with officials at the Texas Division of Emergency Management State Operations Center last February.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott meets with officials at the Texas Division of Emergency Management State Operations Center last February.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the vaccine rollout Monday afternoon from one of the state's designated COVID-19 vaccination hubs.

Austin Public Health will receive 12,000 doses of the vaccine this week as part of the statewide program to create mass vaccination sites.

Abbott, who spoke from a hub in Arlington, was joined by Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.

Watch the video below:

Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Abbott to give update on COVID-19 vaccine as ICU beds dwindle | KVUE

COVID-19Greg AbbottCOVID-19Coronavirus
