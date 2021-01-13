© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

How Uninsured People Can Sign Up For The COVID Vaccine Through Austin Public Health

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published January 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST
vaccination_site_jr_010921.jpg
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Kim Romero, Travis County Judge Andy Brown's executive assistant, packs up equipment at a vaccination center in Southeast Austin on Saturday.

Austin’s public health agency has launched its registration site for vaccinations, aimed primarily at uninsured and underinsured residents.

People must be either of the two priority groups — Phase 1A or 1B. 1A is health care workers, long-term care residents and their caregivers. 1B is anyone 65 years or older or people with underlying medical conditions that would complicate a COVID illness.

You can find Austin Public Health’s registration page here. (The scheduling feature may not be working at the moment. The city says it's working to fix the problem.)

You’ll have to create an account, if you don’t have one already. Then fill out a somewhat lengthy questionnaire to determine your eligibility.

This is only for vaccinations through the city. We’ve gathered some resources to point people to other providers here.

The vaccine is still scarce. APH got 12,000 doses from the state this week — not enough to meet demand.

“The launch of our pre-registration system is the first major step toward getting the COVID-19 vaccine out into the wider community,” said Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority, in a city press release. “However, vaccine supply still remains incredibly limited and there is not enough to meet the community-wide demand.”

People can also register by phone by calling 512-972-5560. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

