These Are The COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs In Central Texas. You Might Not Get An Appointment Soon, Though.

Since last week, the state has been allocating COVID-19 vaccines to so-called “vaccine hubs.” These large-scale vaccination sites are supposed to focus on populations and areas hardest hit by the virus.

“The goal of these hubs is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment,” the Texas Department of State Health Services says.

So far, the hubs have been allocated 1,000 or several thousand vaccines a week, while smaller providers receive only a few hundred. You can access a hub regardless of where you live. Right now, the state is authorizing providers to vaccinate the following groups:

Phase 1A: Front-line health care workers and long-term-care facility residents

Phase 1B: People 65 and older, and people 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus

But the rollout hasn’t been perfect. And not everyone who wants a vaccine can get one right now.

Some hubs have experienced delays in getting their shipments this week, and some waitlists have already reached their capacity for right now.

KUT will be updating the details below as more information becomes available.

Bastrop County

A+ Life Style Medical Group

866-268-2289

www.covac.info

Allocated 1,000 Moderna doses this week. The shipment was expected Saturday, but arrived Wednesday.

Note: Vaccines will start being administered at a closed event by appointment only at the end of the week.

Bell County

Bell County Public Health District

254-933-5203

www.bellcountyhealth.org

Allocated 3,900 Pfizer doses this week. It received them on Tuesday.

Note: The website and hotline say vaccine appointments are full and to try back in about a week.

Gillespie County

Hill Country Memorial Hospital

830-990-6648

www.hillcountrymemorial.org/hill-country-covid

Allocated 1,200 Moderna doses this week. It has received them.

Note: All appointments have been booked as of Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., according to the website. Hill County Memorial encourages people to check the website often because slots may be added if a person cancels an appointment or additional doses arrive.

Hays County

Hays County Health Department



https://www.haysinformed.com/covid-19

Allocated 1,950 Pfizer doses. The county judge wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that the vaccines had not been received yet.

Note: Sign up is not yet available. The county says plans are underway to create multiple vaccine clinics and to check back on the website for registration.

Travis County

Austin Public Health

512-972-5560

www.austintexas.gov/aph-vaccine-reg

Allocated 12,000 Moderna doses this week. It has received them.

Note: APH says you may experience technical issues when signing up online because of high demand. If you get an error message, try again later.

UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)

1-833-UTCARES

www.uthealthaustin.org

Allocated 1,950 Pfizer doses this week (not yet confirmed if they’ve been received)

Note: UT Health Austin says it is developing a plan to vaccinate established patients. Those eligible will be contacted by the scheduling team.

Williamson County

Family Emergency Room at Cedar Park

833-984-3747

https://familyhospitalsystems.com/services/covid-19

Allocated 6,000 Moderna doses this week. It has received them.

Note: The website encourages people to “be patient,” as more than 44,000 people have registered for the waitlist.

If you qualify for a vaccine, you can also try getting on a waitlist at smaller providers, like local pharmacies and clinics, that have been allocated some vaccines. Find some of those waitlists here.

