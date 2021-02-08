Williamson County Adds Providers To Help Vaccinate Residents, Expands Technical Assistance

Williamson County has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, looping in more health care providers to deliver shots and more technical assistance for people trying to register for appointments.

At a virtual press conference Monday, County Judge Bill Gravell said about 52,000 people had been vaccinated as of the morning. The county still has more than 100,000 on the waitlist.

He said the waitlist had been moved from Family Hospital Systems' website to the county website. It still includes information from people who signed up through the FHS site, though.

Gravell said the county received 9,700 doses of the vaccine this week.

They will be distributed by a variety of providers, including WellMed in Leander and the Williamson County and Cities Health District, which will further distribute some of its doses to clinics like Samaritan Health Ministries in Leander and Sacred Heart Community Clinic in Round Rock.

“I think what you will see is that agencies and entities are working together to solve problems,” he said. “And as county judge, I'm amazed every day at the humility and the servant’s heart and the working diligence of everyone to work together.”

Some of those doses are earmarked for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The county is also opening two new centers to help people register for a vaccine. These sites are intended to help seniors register, but are open to all.

One site, at the Sun City Ballroom in Georgetown, is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Help is available by appointment only for people who were notified that they were receiving the vaccine through Family Hospital Systems.

The site has helped about 3,000 people so far, spokesperson Connie Odom said in an email.

People can also get help at the First Baptist Church in Taylor on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Another site is opening Monday in the gym at the Hill Country Bible Church in Cedar Park. It will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site also will accept walk-ups.

The county is still offering assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through its vaccine hotline, 512-943-1600. People can call the line for help registering for the vaccine and to see if they are on the waitlist.

Got a tip? Email Allyson Ortegon at aortegon@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @allysonortegon.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

