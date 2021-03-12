Austin Public Health Says It Isn't Getting Enough Doses To Start Vaccinating People In The 50-Plus Group

Austin Public Health will not expand vaccinations to people over 50 next week because it did not receive an increase in doses, the agency said Friday.

"Austin Public Health is going to continue to prioritize individuals who are in Phase 1A or 1B after learning that we have not received an increased vaccine allocation for next week from the state," it said in a statement.

APH was allocated 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, the same amount it received this week. It said it would consider expanding eligibility once it receives a larger shipment.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said starting Monday, Texans over 50 would be prioritized for vaccinations as part of phase 1C. This group joins health care workers, people over 65, people with underlying health conditions, school employees and child care workers.

The state is expecting to receive about 800,000 doses, a drop from the 1 million it received this week. Officials say that's largely due to the limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Imelda Garcia with the Texas Department of State Health Services called that a "letdown," but said more vaccines should be coming in at the end of the month.

"[This] will still be the third largest allocation we have received so far," she said at a news conference Thursday. "And that means hundreds of thousands of people will get vaccinated this coming week."

Garcia said about 7.4 million doses have been administered in Texas so far.

