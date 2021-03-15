© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

These Are The COVID-19 Vaccine Providers In And Around Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier,
Andy Jechow
Published March 15, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT
A medical student receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Dell Medical School in Austin on Dec. 15, 2020.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
A medical student receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Dell Medical School in Austin on Dec. 15.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout got off to a slow and confusing start.
But after approval of a third vaccine and the start of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, vaccine distribution has ramped up a bit in recent weeks.

The supply is still limited, though, and many providers will ask you to get on their waitlist.

Below are the vaccine hubs, pharmacies and other providers that are offering COVID-19 vaccines in Central Texas.

The following groups are eligible for the vaccine in Texas right now:

  • Phase 1A: Front-line health care workers and long-term-care facility residents
  • Phase 1B: People 65 and older, and people 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus
  • School and child care workers
  • Phase 1C: People 50 to 64 years old

Vaccine hubs:

Pharmacies:

VaccineFinder.org — This website, run in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allows users to search for vaccines near them and has a map showing current availability. The site allows you to sort your search by vaccine maker.

Here are some of the providers you’ll find on the website:

Medical providers:

