Texas Will Open Vaccine Eligibility To All Adults Monday

The State of Texas says it will allow all adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services at the Department of State Health Services. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

DSHS has told vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years and older — allowing them to go to the front of the line, even if they don't have an appointment.

The agency will also launch a new website aimed at connecting people with vaccine clinics through public health agencies.

So far, about 20% of Texans have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

