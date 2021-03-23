© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19

Texas Will Open Vaccine Eligibility To All Adults Monday

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published March 23, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT
UT Dell Med Vaccine 12 15 20.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

The State of Texas says it will allow all adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services at the Department of State Health Services. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”

DSHS has told vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years and older — allowing them to go to the front of the line, even if they don't have an appointment.

The agency will also launch a new website aimed at connecting people with vaccine clinics through public health agencies.

So far, about 20% of Texans have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Tags

COVID-19VaccinationsCoronavirusVaccines
Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. He previously worked at WBUR in Boston. His work has appeared on many national radio shows. He's won numerous awards for his reporting, including a national Edward R. Murrow award in 2013. He’s originally from Maine, but has lived in Austin since 2006. While it might sound hard to believe, he thinks Maine and Texas are remarkably similar.
See stories by Matt Largey
Related Content