Watch Live: Austin Public Health Leaders Give Weekly COVID-19 Update
Austin Public Health leaders are giving their weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Travis County.
Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Assistant Director for HealthEquity and Community Engagement Adrienne Sturrup and APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease and Health Promotion Cassandra DeLeon will be speaking and answering questions from reporters.
