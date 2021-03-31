© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

Watch Live: Austin Public Health Leaders Give Weekly COVID-19 Update

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published March 31, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT
A line for walk-in appointments forms at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Austin on March 27.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
People wait in line for walk-in appointment forms at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Austin on Saturday.

Austin Public Health leaders are giving their weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Travis County.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Assistant Director for HealthEquity and Community Engagement Adrienne Sturrup and APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease and Health Promotion Cassandra DeLeon will be speaking and answering questions from reporters.

Watch the live video below:

COVID-19Austin Public HealthCoronavirus
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
