Austin Public Health Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments To Anyone 40 Or Older

Austin Public Health is expanding eligibility for its COVID-19 vaccines to those 40 and up, and is debating whether to open appointments to more people.

APH decided to expand eligibility after it saw nearly 3,000 unclaimed appointments through its online sign-up Thursday. The site has experienced some technical glitches.

Those leftover appointments will be included in Monday night's scheduling, which opens at 6.

Spokesperson Matt Lara says if all the spots don't get claimed, APH could expand further.

"We're going to go ahead and expand to that 40-plus age for this evening's release," he said. "[If] we still have quite a few appointments leftover, there will be continued discussions of, 'Do we want to expand that to 30, or do we want to open up to everyone?'"

Monday morning, the health authority made appointments available to people in the state's 1A, 1B and 1C priority groups, which includes people over 65, folks with underlying health conditions, and employees of child care businesses or schools.

For more information, visit covid19.austintexas.gov.