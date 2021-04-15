Williamson County Closes COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist, Opens Direct Appointment Scheduling

Williamson County will close its vaccine waitlist and move to direct scheduling with providers beginning Friday.

People have been signing up on a centralized waitlist in Williamson County to receive vaccines through the county's mass vaccine providers, Family Hospital Systems and Curative, Inc.

The county said in a press release Thursday that the remaining names on the waitlist will have appointments scheduled with Curative through next week. After that, people can begin signing up directly with providers.

“The supply has caught up with the demand. We have made great progress in helping people get vaccinated, and we still have a way to go, but the form in which we do it will change,” County Judge Bill Gravell said in the release. “Going forward, people can directly schedule an appointment with Curative or another provider of their choice just as they would for a flu shot.”

The Williamson County waitlist has about 30,000 people on it, but the county reports that only about 5% of people invited to schedule appointments do so because many have received a vaccine already from another provider.

The Texas Department of State Health Services shows 27% of Williamson County's population 16 years and older has been fully vaccinated.

Got a tip? Email Allyson Ortegon at aortegon@kut.org.

