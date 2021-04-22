Here's A Rundown Of Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Sites In Austin

Unlike earlier in the vaccine rollout, vaccine supply has been outstripping demand in the Austin area these days.

While 41% of folks in the area have been either partly or fully vaccinated, that still puts us at a long way from the threshold for herd immunity for COVID-19.

Now, providers are offering more walk-up opportunities to get vaccinated. Here's where you can go:

Austin Public Health

Austin's public health authority started offering walk-up vaccinations for patients 18 and older at the Delco Activity Center on Thursday and Friday from noon to 7:30 p.m. — or until it runs out of doses. APH administers the Moderna vaccine, so people under 18 are not eligible to get it.

If doses run out by the time you show up, APH said folks on site will help you set up an appointment for another time.

APH's online portal to schedule vaccination appointments is open until Friday at 7 a.m. Find more information on APH's website.

Circuit of the Americas

The drive-thru vaccination site at Circuit of the Americas is offering patients who are 16 and older a chance to get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend.

People can show up between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, or between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday.

UT Health Austin

UT is offering walk-up vaccinations at Gregory Gym to anyone, regardless of affiliation with the university.

Folks 18 and older can get shots from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 till 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If those shots run out, you will be able to schedule a vaccination appointment for a later date.

Austin ISD

The Austin Independent School District is offering two opportunities for vaccinations this weekend, but people must register in advance. .

Some doses being administered at COTA this weekend will be reserved for Austin ISD students, staff and families. The district says students 16 and older, as well as staff and family members, can register in English here — or in Spanish here — between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The district is also distributing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the AISD Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Students 16 and older can register for a vaccination between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. here.

The district says it will provide transportation for students and parents who need a ride to the center. The registration form asks if people need assistance.