Groups Of 5 Or More Texans Can Request A Mobile Vaccine Clinic To Come To Them

Texas is expanding its mobile vaccination program in an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, groups of five or more can schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to come to them.

Businesses, families, friend groups and more can request the state’s mobile vaccination team to meet them where they’re at — a house, an apartment complex, a business, etc. — by calling the vaccine hotline, 844-90-TEXAS, and selecting option 3.

"The eligibility expansion for the State Mobile Vaccine Program will allow more Texans to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release. "Vaccines are the most effective defense against this virus, and I urge groups of Texans who wish to get vaccinated as a business, family unit, friend group, or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic.”

Previously, businesses or groups were required to have 10 or more people who wanted to get vaccinated to request a mobile vaccine clinic. A mobile vaccine clinic was recently held at Sam’s Bar-B-Que in Austin.

Homebound residents can also call the hotline and select option 1 to ask the mobile vaccination team to come to their home. The call center operates Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

So far, about 42% of Texans 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data. About 52% of Texans 12 and older have had at least one dose.