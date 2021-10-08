Watch Live: Austin Public Health leaders give weekly update on COVID-19 situation

Austin Public Health leaders are giving their weekly COVID-19 update as the number of cases and hospitalizations has declined over the last several weeks.

Friday's briefing coincides with the start of the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Health officials said last week that, thanks to a mitigation plan in place, they do not anticipate a large number of COVID cases from the event.

