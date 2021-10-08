© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

Watch Live: Austin Public Health leaders give weekly update on COVID-19 situation

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT
A rally calling for increased COVID-19 safety measures on the UT Austin campus on Aug. 25.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Protesters call for increased COVID-19 safety measures on the UT Austin campus in August.

Austin Public Health leaders are giving their weekly COVID-19 update as the number of cases and hospitalizations has declined over the last several weeks.

Friday's briefing coincides with the start of the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Health officials said last week that, thanks to a mitigation plan in place, they do not anticipate a large number of COVID cases from the event.

Watch the live video below starting at 10:30 a.m.:

COVID-19CoronavirusAustin Public Health
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
