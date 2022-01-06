Watch Live: Austin leaders give an update on local COVID-19 situation

Austin and Travis County leaders are giving an update Thursday on the city's COVID-19 risk level and the local spread of the omicron variant.

The city and county have been under Stage 4 of Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines since last Wednesday, as the area's positivity rate and number of COVID cases have soared. On Tuesday, health officials said COVID hospitalizations in the area had already crossed the threshold into the highest risk level and warned that Stage 5 was imminent.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown will be joined by County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes and Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup, as well as Laura Huffman, the president and CEO of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, at 10:30 a.m.

Watch the live video below: