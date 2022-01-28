New COVID-19 testing site to open at Metz Elementary School

A free COVID-19 testing site will open at the now-closed Metz Elementary School in East Austin on Tuesday. The site will offer PCR testing seven days a week through Feb. 21.

U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett helped direct federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to create the site here.

“This is not just for East Austin where this is located, where we’ve had health care disparity issues, but it’s for all of Central Texas,” Doggett said during a press conference Friday.

The walk-in site opens at noon on Tuesday but then will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doggett said he hopes the expanded hours will help more people get tested when they have symptoms.

“People need to be able to get a test when they have time to get it,” Doggett said. “This site is for folks who wake up early to take care of their kids, for those who are working late on a restaurant shift, for those who balance nine-to-fives with responsibilities at home.”

Travis County Judge Andy Brown said the third-party vendor operating the site expects it can handle 900 tests per day.

PCR test results are expected to be returned between 48 and 72 hours after testing. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said people without access to the internet will also be able to call to get their test results.

While walk-ins can be taken, registering for an appointment is strongly encouraged. People can register here. Those without internet access can call 800-635-8611 to sign up. Health insurance or proof of residential status are not needed.

The site, which will have bilingual staff, will run through Feb. 21 with the possibility of an extension based on need.