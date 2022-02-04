Austin-area road conditions remain hazardous Friday morning

Temperatures continued to drop into the low 20s and teens overnight across Central Texas, and officials continue to urge people to avoid travel because road and sidewalk conditions will be dangerous in the morning.

“We appreciate the public doing everything they can to stay off the roadways,” Juan Ortiz, director for the City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in press release Thursday night. “If you have to be on the roadways, slow down and give yourself extra time.”

The wintry precipitation has ended but the chilly weather has not. A wind chill advisory is in effect for Central Texas until 9:00 a.m. Friday because of gusty winds. The area remains under a winter storm warning until 10:00 a.m. Friday due to accumulated ice and sleet that may still be on roads, bridges and overpasses.

More arrivals and departures are expected at Austin Bergstrom International Airport today than on Thursday. But because of lingering delays and cancellations, passengers are still encouraged to check with their airlines for any schedule changes.

There weren’t widespread power outages in Austin on Thursday night. You can visit Austin Energy's outage map for updates on power outages. Here are some links to help you check up on road conditions and services that may be disrupted by the freeze.

Where to stay warm

Community shelters in Austin for anyone seeking shelter from the weather remain open on Friday. They will keep operating 24 hours a day as long as the freezing conditions continue, the city says. The shelters are located at recreation centers across the city: Dove Springs, Dittmar, Gus Garcia, and Parque Zaragoza. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the city said Givens had reached capacity.

Warming centers will also be open Friday at Cowan and Wooten elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The city says people should call 311 or 512-974-2000 if they need transportation to a shelter.

Cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness will reopen Friday night. People are asked to register in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at One Texas Center at South First Street and Barton Springs Road. Anyone who needs a ride to registration and those who don't register by the 2 p.m. cutoff should call 311.

Capital Metro to run limited service Friday

CapMetro is operating on a new "critical service schedule" Friday. The regional transit agency will offer limited service from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Buses will run on 30- to 60-minute frequencies. MetroRail service will remain suspended.

Also canceled Friday:



Pickup

MetroExpress

UT shuttle service

Flyer routes

CapMetro is providing some emergency transportation for MetroAccess customers and others who need to get to lifesaving medical treatments. The agency plans to return to a normal schedule on Saturday.

School closures and other disruptions

Many school districts and universities are closed Friday, including Austin ISD and UT Austin. Find a list of school closures here.

Austin Public Health and Travis County's COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations have also been shut down Friday.

Austin Resource Recovery is canceling its services for the remainder of the week. The Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center will also be closed until Monday. The city's waste management utility is asking customers to bring their carts in to avoid them sliding away.

Stay informed

To receive updates about the winter storm from Austin Emergency Management, text ATXWEATHER to 888-777.

