Watch live: Austin Public Health leaders give COVID-19 update

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
People wait in line at a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic at the Long Center in Austin on Dec. 27.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
People wait in line at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Long Center in Austin on Dec. 27.

Austin Public Health leaders will be discussing the local COVID-19 situation Friday starting at 10 a.m. APH says its officials will be discussing local trends, the importance of being up-to-date with COVID vaccines and changes to APH operations.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes will be joined by APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Cassandra DeLeon and APH Director Adrienne Sturrup.

Watch the live video below:

