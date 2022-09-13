People 12 and older can get updated COVID-19 booster shots in Austin area

Austin Public Health, pharmacies and other health care providers in Central Texas are now administering the latest COVID-19 booster shot to eligible groups. The new dose is intended to protect against both the original strain of the coronavirus and the two omicron subvariants that are causing the majority of infections right now.

People 12 and older are eligible for the updated booster as early as two months after their second dose or last booster. Teenagers who received Moderna primary shots can receive a Pfizer booster since Moderna’s updated booster hasn’t been authorized for this age group. People 18 and older can get either the Pfizer or Moderna updated booster regardless of what brand they received for their primary doses.

Children ages 5 to 11 are only eligible for the original booster shot, which was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May. This age group can receive a booster five months after a second dose.

The CDC does not yet recommend boosters for those 6 months to 4 years old but is expected to update that guidance in the coming weeks.

APH has an online tool to help residents stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has received about 900,000 doses of the updated boosters. Vaccines are available through APH’s pop-up Mobile Vaccination Program events across Travis County, health clinics, primary care providers and through big retail pharmacies including Walgreens, H-E-B and CVS.

You can find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you at vaccines.gov.