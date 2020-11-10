Crime & Justice

-
Group Looking To Overturn Austin's Homelessness Rules Sues, Alleging City Threw Out Valid Petition SignaturesThe city clerk said in August that Save Austin Now's petition didn't meet the 20,000-signature threshold to force a referendum. The group's co-founder called the city "arrogant."
Veteran Sues APD, Arguing ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Triggered His PTSD And Caused ‘Permanent Disfigurement’Joe Herrera says an unnamed officer shot him in the thigh during protests against police killings and racism. This is the fifth federal lawsuit related to the Austin Police Department's use of the ammunition in May.
A former Williamson County sheriff’s deputy was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on assault and official oppression charges.The charges are for an April…
Lee esta historia en español. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was indicted Monday on charges of tampering evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, a…
Court Removes Travis County Domestic Violence Judge From Case Over Social Media Support Of SurvivorsLee esta historia en español. The judge presiding over Travis County's domestic violence court was forcibly recused from a case this week over her…
Detectives have not found any motive for the shooting death of John M. Young, 60, who was found at a South Austin bus stop with at least one gunshot wound…
Blue Bell Creameries was ordered by a federal Texas judge to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties over charges that it shipped listeria-contaminated…
Lee esta historia en español. Four women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday accusing Austin and Travis County law enforcement of mishandling their sexual…
The Cedar Park Police Department has identified the man who allegedly shot three officers and held family members hostage overnight as 26-year-old Joseph…
Lee esta historia en español. Cedar Park police say the suspect who shot three officers responding to an emergency call Sunday afternoon has surrendered…
The “beanbag" rounds law enforcement agencies call "less lethal” munitions can cause serious injuries and should not be used for crowd control, a group of…
Texas Legislative Black Caucus Unveils George Floyd Act To Ban Chokeholds, Limit Police Use Of ForceBlack lawmakers at the Texas Legislature unveiled on Thursday the George Floyd Act, a sweeping police reform proposal that would ban chokeholds across the…