Crime & Justice

FBI Arrests Fort Worth Area Man In Connection With Riot At U.S. Capitol

KERA | By Gabrielle Jones
Published January 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST

Sunday, the FBI arrested Larry Rendell Brock of Grapevine in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week. The agency has been seeking the public's help to identify suspects from the insurrection via photos circulating widely on social media.

Brock was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was fired from his job at Hillwood Airways in Fort Worth after photos surfaced of him on the Senate floor wearing a helmet, tactical vest and camouflaged jacket. In the photos, Brock is also holding a white flex cuff, which the FBI says is used by law enforcement to restrain people.

The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow published an interview Saturday where Brock confirmed it was him in the photos and that he participated in Wednesday's events.

Brock told Farrow he's a patriot who backs President Trump and believed that the election was stolen. His family members say white supremacist views influenced his actions.

The FBI said Brock turned himself in to Grapevine police Sunday.

A Nashville, Tennessee man was also arrested today in connection with events at the Capitol.

Eric Gavelek Munchel was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Photos of Munchel appear to show him carrying zip ties and an item in a holster on his right hip.

The FBI said in a statement these cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ’s National Security Division, with assistance from U.S. Attorney’s offices in North Texas and Tennessee. The cases are being investigated by the FBI’s Washington, Dallas and Memphis Field Offices and the U.S. Capitol Police.

At least 16 others have been charged with federal crimes and dozens have been arrested in connection with the attack.

KERA's Bill Zeeble contributed to this report. Got a tip? Email Gabrielle Jones at gjones@kera.org.

Gabrielle Jones
