Racist Graffiti Tagged On Asian Restaurant In San Antonio

An unknown person or group of people spray painted racist remarks on an Asian restaurant in San Antonio's Northwest Side this weekend.

Noodle Tree on UTSA Boulevard was covered in phrases like, "Go back to China," "Kung flu," "Ramen noodle flu," and "hope U die."

Owner and chef Mike Nguyen said he believes his restaurant was targeted because of comments he made on CNN last week that were critical of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting COVID-19 safety mandates put in place last year.

"We're going to rally together. And we're not going to accept these ignorant comments, racism, hatred. We're not going to accept that here," Nguyen said. "And I think that's a very powerful message."

Community members came out in support and helped clean off the graffiti Sunday.

