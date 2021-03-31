Former General Counsel For Williamson County Attorney's Office Indicted In Javier Ambler Case

Another indictment has come in the Javier Ambler case. Jason Nassour, former general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney's Office, has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury.

Nassour's indictment is for a third degree felony charge of tampering with physical evidence for events surrounding Ambler's death.

Ambler was a 40-year-old Black man from Pflugerville, who was chased by Williamson County deputies for 22 minutes after a traffic violation in March 2019. Deputies then tasered him as he said he couldn't breathe. Ambler died shortly after.

The incident was filmed by the reality television show "Live PD." The Williamson County Sheriff's Department had a contract with the show at the time.

"The charge stems from events surrounding the death of Mr. Ambler and missing video footage. The video remains unaccounted for to this day," said a press release from the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

Nassour's charge comes a day after Travis County DA José Garza announced the indictments of two sheriff's deputies involved in the Ambler case, James Johnson and Zachary Camden.

The deputies were charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Ambler.

“I know that these indictments will not bring peace to the Ambler family. No parent should have to bury their child,” Garza said in the release. “But we remain committed to seeing this through on behalf of not just Javier Ambler, but also our community.”

Nassour was also indicted by a Williamson County grand jury in September for evidence tampering charges. Former sheriff Robert Chody received the same charge.

The Travis County court set Nassour's bond in the amount of $15,000.