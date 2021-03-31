Texas Lifestyle Coach And Boyfriend Arrested For Joining Capitol Insurrection, FBI Says

A Texas Hill Country lifestyle coach and her boyfriend were arrested last week for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the FBI.

Elizabeth Rose Williams, of Kerrville, and Brad Bennett were seen on Capitol grounds and inside the building in security camera footage and social media posts that Bennett had posted on Facebook, according to court documents.

"Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all," Bennett allegedly wrote. "This is OUR HOUSE!"

Williams is a lifestyle coach, natural health advocate and musician who frequently posted about the benefits of essential oils and lifestyle tips onto her website, where she also sold lifestyle coaching consultations.

"My heart is to passionately pursue my own lifestyle dreams, and one of those dreams includes finding the gold in others and making it shine!" the website reads.

Williams joined Bennett, identified in court documents as her boyfriend, on Jan. 6 and entered the Capitol building with other pro-Trump extremists, according to a federal affidavit. Bennett frequently posted about QAnon on social media, and created his own Facebook page and website called BattleBorn.LIVE, where he and Williams pushed right-wing conspiracy theories, the court documents said.

“Never take Freedom for granted,” the website reads. “With political gaming & coverups, with tyranny on display, it’s time to wake up to a massive coup attempting to steal our FREEDOM.”

According to the court documents, four tipsters helped the FBI identify Williams and Bennett. One tipster shared a screenshot of a text message exchange between them and Bennett that allegedly occurred after the attack.

"Today was so NUTS!! CAPITOL FULLY BREACHED,” the text reads, according to court documents.

The FBI says other tipsters shared Bennett’s social media posts with authorities, which include photos and videos that pinpoint the couple inside the Capitol building.

The two are now being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

