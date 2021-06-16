Deadly Sixth Street Shooting Stemmed From Previous Shooting In Killeen, Affidavit Says

Lea esta nota en español

Austin police say Jeremiah Tabb, one of the suspects in Saturday's mass shooting on East Sixth Street, is also the main suspect in a previous shooting that happened in Killeen, according to an arrest affidavit filed Wednesday.

Days before the Austin shooting, the affidavit says, Killeen police had received a report that Tabb had shot a juvenile in the leg. The affidavit says the two knew each other from middle school. The document doesn't specify when that shooting happened.

The victim in that shooting was on East Sixth Street with other people Saturday when they encountered Tabb and another group outside the Mooseknuckle Pub, the affidavit says. The Killeen victim said Tabb approached them and said "What ya'll [sic] want to do? Ya'll [sic] wanna fight?" the affidavit says.

The altercation sparked the late-night shooting near Trinity and East Sixth streets, the affidavit says. Witnesses said Tabb pulled a weapon out of his waistband and exchanged gunfire with a person in the Killeen victim's group who had also drawn out a gun, the affidavit says.

Social media pictures and three other witnesses helped confirmed Tabb's identity to investigators, the affidavit says.

Tabb was arrested Monday and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting that killed 25-year-old Douglas Kantor and injured 13 others — including the Killeen shooting victim, who was treated at Seton Medical Center, according to the affidavit.

Another juvenile suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the case.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Tuesday that the case is still under investigation and that the Police Department is in talks with Travis County District Attorney José Garza about whether any additional charges in the case will be filed.