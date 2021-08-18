WATCH: Meet The Three Finalists For Austin’s Next Police Chief

Austin has announced three candidates in the running to be the city’s next police chief. The finalists will take questions in forums open to the public Wednesday and Thursday.

The finalists are:



Joseph Chacon, interim police chief, Austin Police Department

Avery Moore, assistant chief, Dallas Police Department

Emada Tingirides, deputy chief, Los Angeles Police Department

Austin’s been looking to fill the top job at the police department since former Police Chief Brian Manley retired in March. He left amid promises of big changes to policing in the city, including a newly-restructured academy for police cadets.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center, where those attending can submit questions for the candidates. The moderator will ask the finalists a few prepared questions before asking questions from the audience.

The city will be capping in-person attendance at 100 people and will require that attendees wear masks and social distance. Those who can’t make it or don’t want to attend to the event in person can watch it below and submit feedback about the candidates online here.