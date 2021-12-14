© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Williamson County settles Javier Ambler lawsuit for $5 million

KUT 90.5 | By Allyson Ortegon
Published December 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST
A mural of Javier Ambler at Home Slice Pizza on South Congress Avenue.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Portrait artist Devon Clarkson painted a mural of Javier Ambler at Home Slice Pizza on South Congress Avenue in October 2020.

Lee esta historia en español.

Williamson County has agreed to a settlement of $5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Javier Ambler II.

Ambler's family filed the case in October 2020 against the county for his death in March 2019 while in the custody of Williamson County Sheriff's deputies.

County commissioners unanimously approved the settlement at their meeting Tuesday. The county will be paying $1.6 million, and the rest will be paid by the county's insurance.

In March 2019, Williamson County deputies pursued Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man, for 22 minutes for failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. When they caught him, they tasered him as he said he couldn't breathe, and he died shortly after.

His death was filmed for the reality television show "Live PD," which had a contract with the sheriff's office at the time.

A number of former Williamson County officials have been charged in this case, including former Sheriff Robert Chody and former general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney’s Office Jason Nassour. They were both charged with evidence tampering.

Two former sheriff's deputies, James Johnson and Zachary Camden, were indicted and charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Ambler.

fall2021_KUT_300x200.png
If you found this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags

Crime & JusticeJavier AmblerWilliamson CountyWilliamson County SheriffKUT
Allyson Ortegon
Allyson Ortegon is the Williamson County reporter for KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at aortegon@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @allysonortegon.
See stories by Allyson Ortegon
Related Content