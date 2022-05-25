© 2022 KUT

Crime & Justice

How Central Texas lawmakers reacted to the school shooting in Uvalde

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published May 25, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
A sign outside Robb Elementary School
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.

In the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead on Tuesday, some Central Texas representatives are calling for tighter gun restrictions and offering condolences to affected families.

The attack occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, a city of about 16,000 people that’s roughly 85 miles west of San Antonio. According to officials, a lone gunman — an 18-year-old student at the nearby high school — entered the elementary after crashing his vehicle in a ditch near the campus. The man barricaded himself in a classroom and began shooting children and teachers before law enforcement were able to shoot and kill him, a Texas Department of Public Safety official told news outlets.

The massacre is the second-deadliest school shooting recorded in the U.S., behind the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night, urging lawmakers to act.

“As a nation we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said. "When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t’ tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

Here’s how U.S. and state representatives have responded to the shooting:

U.S. Senators

Sen. John Cornyn

Sen. Ted Cruz

U.S. House Members

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria

Cloud has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin

State Senators

Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown

Schwertner has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo

Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway

 
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels

Texas House Members

Rep. John Cyrier, R-Lockhart

Cyrier has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Rep. Terry Wilson, R-Marble Falls

Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin

Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood

Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin

Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin

Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin

Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin 

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin

Rodriguez has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock

