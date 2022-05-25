How Central Texas lawmakers reacted to the school shooting in Uvalde

In the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead on Tuesday, some Central Texas representatives are calling for tighter gun restrictions and offering condolences to affected families.

The attack occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, a city of about 16,000 people that’s roughly 85 miles west of San Antonio. According to officials, a lone gunman — an 18-year-old student at the nearby high school — entered the elementary after crashing his vehicle in a ditch near the campus. The man barricaded himself in a classroom and began shooting children and teachers before law enforcement were able to shoot and kill him, a Texas Department of Public Safety official told news outlets.

The massacre is the second-deadliest school shooting recorded in the U.S., behind the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night, urging lawmakers to act.

“As a nation we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said. "When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t’ tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

Here’s how U.S. and state representatives have responded to the shooting:

U.S. Senators

Sen. John Cornyn

Today, the entire state of Texas is in mourning.



*Earlier today, a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire.



*The shooting at Robb Elementary School is every parent and teacher’s worst nightmare. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.



We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.



Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

U.S. House Members

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin

Our country is in mourning following the unthinkable tragedy that took place yesterday in Uvalde. No child should lose their life or experience the murder of a friend, teacher, or loved one. My heart is with my fellow Texans and all those affected in Uvalde. — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) May 25, 2022

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin

On phone with friends in Uvalde (I do not represent) & neighboring communities (I do represent). What we are still discovering about what happened is the face of evil and unspeakably horrific. God be with all involved. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 24, 2022

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin

Heartbreaking news out of South Texas. Praying for the families and the community. We are all mourning their loss. — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) May 24, 2022

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria

Cloud has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock

As a father and grandfather, Erika and I are devastated to hear of the shooting in Uvalde today. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the first responders. We are lifting up Uvalde in prayer. — Judge Carter (@JudgeCarter) May 24, 2022

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin

No words can capture the pain of the loss of these fourteen young lives and their teacher in Robb Elementary School. Our hearts break. What must also break is the gun lobby’s control over some in Congress. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) May 24, 2022

State Senators

Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown

Schwertner has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin

🧵During dark times, Central Texans look for ways to help.



We need gun safety reforms. I'll continue to file legislation & advocate for reforms, but as long as the Texas GOP controls state government, it's unlikely we'll see progress.



But here are some ways we can help today: — Sarah Eckhardt (@sarah_eckhardt) May 25, 2022

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo

Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway



Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels

I am heartbroken over the tragic and senseless loss of innocent lives. May God embrace the victims in His arms and may His healing hands touch the grief stricken hearts of their families. https://t.co/WwQ0gtAjQS — Donna Campbell (@DonnaCampbellTX) May 24, 2022

Texas House Members

Rep. John Cyrier, R-Lockhart

Cyrier has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Rep. Terry Wilson, R-Marble Falls

The news out of Uvalde is devastating. Shannon and I are praying for the families of the victims in today's shooting. — Terry Wilson (@TerryWilsonTX) May 24, 2022

Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin

My heart goes out to the families of the children and teacher killed and those injured in today’s shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The #txlege must address this. Taking action is a question of our political will to stop gun violence and save lives. https://t.co/mVvzdF9mO8 — Rep. John Bucy III (@BucyForTexas) May 24, 2022

Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood

18 kids dead now. 18 families mourning, or perhaps less with some families mourning multiple children.



My heart aches. How do we parent in this neverending cycle of our children being used as targets, promises from leaders to fix it, and then doing the exact opposite. #uvalde — Erin Zwiener (@ErinForYall) May 25, 2022

Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin

My heart breaks for Uvalde. I am so sorry that we have continued to allow this to happen in our schools. https://t.co/ngh8GWeTuK — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) May 24, 2022

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin

How about we discuss ways to stop the slaughter of innocent people in TX? There was a Roundtable after El Paso, but then when session came along, we had experienced COVID & winter storm Uri, so tackling gun safety ended up passing permitless carry. #txlege #StopGunViolenceNow — Rep. Vikki Goodwin (@VikkiGoodwinTX) May 25, 2022

Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin

This is not about denying guns to law abiding people. It’s about irresponsible policies that make guns easily and readily accessible to those who would do harm—including to our children, for god’s sake. A fact of life? WTF! https://t.co/oR1x5N4JQK — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) May 24, 2022

Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin

This has always been the goal of gun extremists: one man having the power to take on police and government. Republicans have fed their fetish & done their bidding. https://t.co/ajvgzXVKjB — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) May 25, 2022

Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin

Celinda and I mourn those lost in Uvalde today and our thoughts are with everyone whose lives were forever changed.



This happens far too often. Going to school should be safe for all students and educators.



These families deserve more than prayers— they deserve action. — Celia Israel (@CeliaIsrael) May 24, 2022

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin

Rodriguez has not posted a public statement or responded to KUT's request for one.

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock