© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Hays County OKs plan to establish a public defender's office

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published November 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST
Hays-County-Jail_GCP_082722.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

Hays County is getting a public defender's office.

A unanimous vote Tuesday from the Hays County Commissioners Court caps a yearslong effort to provide legal defense for low-income people accused of crimes.

Commissioners finalized a contract with Neighborhood Defender Service to oversee the creation of the new office, which will handle roughly 1,400 misdemeanor cases a year under the five-year contract. Hays County will fund half of the $11 million contract with federal relief money, while the other half will come from future county budgets.

The office's creation comes amid a spike in Hays County's jail population — specifically, among defendants who have been accused of crimes but haven't yet seen trial. As of Nov. 20, nearly 78% of people in the Hays County Jail were pre-trial defendants, according to the county's jail population dashboard.

Ahead of the vote, Cyrus Gray, a criminal justice advocate who was held for nearly five years in jail without trial on a murder charge, said the current system, which uses court-appointed attorneys, doesn't guarantee "adequate, fair defense." He said he saw defendants accused of misdemeanors going six months to a year without hearing from an attorney.

"This is a huge step toward resolving the persistent issue in Hays County Jail," he said. "Creating a dedicated office would demonstrate that criminal defense is just as valuable and important as any other type of practice. If the legal culture in Hays County improves, we can better prepare for the expected growth that is coming to it."

Gray was one of two people implicated in the 2015 murder of Texas State University student Justin Gage. Gray has maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2018. When the case went to trial earlier this year, jurors couldn't reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial. He was released from jail ahead of a retrial.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra gave Gray an emotional apology after his testimony.

"I'm sorry we've failed you as a county," Becerra said.

The county will work with the Texas Indigent Defense Commission in the next year to finalize the share of cases that will be handled by public defenders and by private attorneys appointed by Hays County courts.

fall2021_KUT_300x200.png
If you found this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags
Crime & Justice Hays CountyKUT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content