Officer indicted after shooting Hays County inmate in hospital

The corrections officer who killed Hays County Jail inmate Joshua Wright in December has been indicted. Officer Isaiah Garcia has been charged with deadly conduct.

Wright, who was being held pre-trial at the time, was receiving treatment at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle on Dec. 12 when he was shot and killed by Garcia.

Garcia returned to work shortly after the incident, prompting outrage in the community. At this point, Garcia is no longer employed with the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Wright's family has been searching for answers since the shooting and has been asking for the release of the body camera footage captured by the officer.

The Texas Rangers have concluded their investigation into the incident, and a grand jury was shown the results as well as Garcia's body-cam footage.

"The Hays County Sheriff's Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family," said Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler in a press release. "It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country."

Garcia is being charged with a third-degree felony that could result in two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Garcia surrendered to authorities and was released on a $20,000 bond, according to Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins.