Austin again suspends its patrol partnership with DPS

The City of Austin says it won't forge ahead with its partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety to supplement police patrols.

The plan was initially rolled out this spring but was met with pushback from Austinites who felt they were being profiled. It was then suspended when troopers were deployed to the border. The city restarted state police patrols on July 2 but announced Wednesday that it would, again, suspend them.

The pause on patrols comes after an early morning shooting Monday, when a DPS trooper shot a man in the arm while he was fleeing his vehicle after a chase. DPS told KUT the Texas Rangers were investigating that incident. It also comes after a Southwest Austin man accused DPS troopers of pointing a gun at him and his son earlier this week after DPS attempted to pull him over.

In a statement, Mayor Kirk Watson said the partnership was a stopgap intended to supplement the Austin Police Department's "acute staffing shortages" but that he and interim City Manager Jesús Garza agreed to suspend the patrols.

"Recent events demonstrate we need to suspend the partnership with DPS," Watson said. "The safety of our community is a primary function of City government, and we must keep trying to get it right."

In the first wave of patrols, the partnership came under fire after arrest numbers showed Black and Latino Austinites were being disproportionately arrested. That raised concerns among Austin City Council members, who never voted on the plan and felt their constituents were being unfairly targeted in the Rundberg, Riverside and Montopolis neighborhoods.

District 9 Council Member Zo Qadri welcomed the news of the partnership's suspension, thanking Garza and Watson for "listening to the voices" of Austinites.

"This partnership was not who we are as a city, and I am thankful for it ending," he tweeted.

