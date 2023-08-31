© 2023 KUT Public Media

Crime & Justice

2 killed in shooting near Arboretum mall in Northwest Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published August 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
Updated August 31, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
A photo shows DPS troopers talking to an Austin Police officer in an SUV at the Arboretum shopping center.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Austin Police said it does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Two people have been killed in a shooting near The Arboretum, a large outdoor shopping center in Northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Two adults are dead, one adult has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two other adults have minor injuries, EMS said.

The police department said "no individuals have been detained."

APD said in a tweet around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that officers were responding to the 10000 block of Research Boulevard, just west of MoPac Expressway.

"Please avoid the area and follow directions of officers on scene," APD said in the tweet. In a follow-up tweet just before 6 p.m., the department said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"Officers have the scene contained at the moment but please continue to avoid the area," the tweet said.

The police have asked that anyone with photos or videos of the incident submit them here.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News. Got a tip? Email him at andy@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter at @AndyJechow.
