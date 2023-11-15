A Travis County jury couldn't decide whether APD officer Chris Taylor murdered Mike Ramos

Jurors couldn’t reach a decision on whether Austin police officer Christopher Taylor committed murder in the 2020 shooting of Mike Ramos. The non-decision came after 12 days of arguments and five days of deliberation.

The impasse is a setback for Travis County District Attorney José Garza, whose office indicted Taylor in 2021. Garza will likely pursue another trial. A guilty verdict could have a lasting impact on police misconduct prosecutions.

Taylor was one of seven police officers who responded to a call about drug use at an apartment complex off South Pleasant Valley Road. Taylor shot Ramos three times as he attempted to flee in a Toyota Prius. Ramos' name was invoked in racial justice protests a month later after the murder of George Floyd.

Taylor could face anywhere from five to 99 years in prison. Taylor was also indicted for another on-duty shooting in 2019. That fact was withheld during this trial, as Judge Dayna Blazey said it could prejudice jurors' decision.

Taylor's case is a rarity, as police officers are seldom prosecuted for fatal on-duty shootings — let alone charged with murder. A conviction of Taylor would be just the second of a Texas police officer for murder in nearly half a century. The first conviction happened in 2018 in the case of Roy Oliver, a Dallas-area police officer who murdered a 15-year-old in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

