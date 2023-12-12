Watch: Austin Police give update on string of shooting deaths

The Austin Police Department held a news conference to give an update on the shooting deaths across Austin and outside San Antonio a week ago.

Interim APD Chief Robin Henderson was joined by colleagues in the department's homicide and aggravated assault units, as well as Austin Independent School District Police Chief Wayne Sneed, at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, a gunman killed six people and wounded three others, including an AISD police officer and an APD officer, who both survived the attacks.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with capital murder after a police chase in Southwest Austin, police said last week. The Bexar County sheriff said the 34-year-old man killed his parents before traveling to Austin where police believe he was responsible for a string of shootings in the city.

Community members questioned why a Blue Alert or citywide warning was not sent during the shootings. APD said in a statement last week there wasn't enough information on the suspect to meet the threshold for an alert.

Watch the news conference video below. If the video doesn't appear, try refreshing your screen.