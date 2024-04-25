© 2024 KUT Public Media

Charges dismissed against 46 arrested during pro-Palestinian protest at UT Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:16 AM CDT
A police officer arrests a person wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Law enforcement officers arrest protesters taking part in the demonstration.

Charges have been dismissed against 46 people arrested at a protest Wednesday on UT Austin's campus, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza said.

"Legal concerns were raised by defense counsel, we reviewed each case individually and agreed there were deficiencies in the probable cause affidavits," she told KUT in a text. "The Court affirmed and ordered the release of the individuals."

Nearly 60 people were arrested for allegedly trespassing during the pro-Palestinian demonstration. Garza said her office would continue to review cases to determine whether prosecution "is factually and legally appropriate."

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on UT campus Wednesday as part of a walkout and protest in support of Palestinians and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, was met by a multiagency show of force. State police responded by request from UT President Jay Hartzell and Gov. Greg Abbott, who characterized the protest as violent and anti-Semitic.

Officers from the Austin Police Department, UT Police and the Department of Public Safety attempted to clear the university's south lawn. Dozens of protesters were arrested for criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor akin to loitering, or disorderly conduct, which is also a misdemeanor.

A protest organized by faculty condemning the police response to Wednesday's demonstration is planned for Thursday at the UT Tower.

The demonstrations are part of a wave of protests over Israel's war in Gaza.

Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
