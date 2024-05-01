UT Austin campus stays quiet after pro-Palestinian rally is postponed

Organizers of a banned, pro-Palestinian student group at UT Austin canceled a demonstration planned for Wednesday on campus.

Billed as the largest demonstration yet against Israel’s war in Gaza, the Palestinian Solidarity Committee said they were rescheduling their event on UT’s south lawn.

The group postponed the event to Sunday, May 5.

The delay comes after an intense police crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrations on Texas’ flagship campus. Since last week, nearly 140 people have been arrested during demonstrations, and state and local police have donned riot gear and used pepper spray to disperse crowds of protesters.

The response — and UT President Jay Hartzell’s decision to call in state police to disperse crowds — has outraged students, faculty and staff. Since last week, hundreds of faculty and staff have pushed for a vote of no-confidence in the president, who coordinated with Gov. Greg Abbott to arrange the presence of DPS troopers at protests.

The arrests, including 79 on Monday, have led to a backlog of cases for Austin’s local prosecutor — and delayed jail release for demonstrators. Travis County Attorney Delia Garza said she’d received nearly all of the misdemeanor court cases from this week and that it would take some time to process and investigate them.

On Tuesday, Garza called on UT to take a lighter hand with demonstrators, calling the current policy “unsustainable.”

Kevin Eltife, head of the UT System Board of Regents, said Tuesday afternoon that wasn't going to happen — that UT Austin would exhaust "every effort" to make sure demonstrators in violation of university policy are arrested.