Austin begins national search for city's next police chief

Austin has officially launched a national search for a new police chief, city officials announced Wednesday. The position was posted online and will remain open until June 10.

The search for a new police chief is one of the first major tasks that new city manager T.C. Broadnax will be taking on. He began his new role May 6.

He said finding someone to lead the police department was a top priority for him.

“Public safety is of paramount importance, not just to me and the Mayor and City Council, but to Austin as a whole,” Broadnax said in a written statement. “My commitment to this community is to find the absolute best candidate for this critical role. I want to ensure that I bring forward someone who will build trust and foster a culture of transparency and accountability.”

Mosaic Public Partners, the search firm that helped find Broadnax, will assist in the search.

City officials told KUT the city manager made the decision to hire Mosaic and it did not require City Council approval. The cost for the search is $59,000.

The city has been without a permanent police chief since Joseph Chacon retired in September. Robin Henderson has been serving as interim chief.

A survey will be released next week to gather input from the community. Several interview panels with community members, law enforcement personnel and city leaders will be part of the hiring process. Additionally, a community meet and greet will be scheduled with finalists for the job.