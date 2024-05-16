Gov. Abbott pardons Daniel Perry, who was convicted of killing a Black Lives Matter protester

Daniel Perry, an Army sergeant who was convicted of murder for fatally shooting a demonstrator during a Black Lives Matter protest, has been pardoned.

The Army sergeant had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Garrett Foster in downtown Austin in July 2020. After his conviction, Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to pardon him.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said Thursday it voted unanimously in favor of a pardon, clearing the way for Abbott to issue one.

"Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney," Abbott said, taking a swipe at Travis County District Attorney José Garza, who prosecuted the case. "I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation.”

In July 2020, Perry drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters, where he encountered Garrett Foster, an Air Force veteran who was armed with an assault rifle. Foster approached Perry's vehicle and the two got into an altercation. Perry then shot Foster multiple times. Both men were legally carrying their weapons.

In Texas, felons are prohibited from owning a firearm. With the governor's pardon, Perry is legally allowed to carry and possess one again.

Attorneys for Perry said they would not comment at this time.

In a statement, DA Garza condemned the decision to pardon Perry, saying the board and Abbott made a "mockery of our legal system."

"Their actions are contrary to the law and demonstrate that there are two classes of people in this state where some lives matter and some lives do not," Garza wrote. "They have sent a message to Garrett Foster’s family, to his partner, and to our community that his life does not matter. "

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.