Round Rock police seek suspects after two people are killed at Juneteenth celebration

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published June 16, 2024 at 9:11 AM CDT
The facade of the Round Rock Police Department, with flags above a sign.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News

Two people were killed and multiple others were injured during a shooting Saturday at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock.

Police do not have any suspects in custody, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said in a news briefing Sunday morning.

He said the shooting began as a fight between two groups around 10:40 p.m. Those involved fled the scene.

The victims were not part of the fight, Banks said. Police would not provide additional information about the victims.

People who have video or information about the incident are asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

