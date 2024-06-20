© 2024 KUT Public Media

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:54 AM CDT
The facade of the Round Rock Police Department, with flags above a sign.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The Round Rock Police Department released the names of the two people killed at a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday night.

Round Rock police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at the city's Juneteenth celebration last weekend.

In a news conference Thursday, Chief Allen Banks said police had arrested 17-year-old Ricky Thompson III of Manor. Banks said Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, of Manor, and Ara Duke, 54, of Pflugerville, were killed after a fight broke out between two groups at the event. More than a dozen others were injured.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
